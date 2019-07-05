you’ve got your own turns 15

Hello.
The “you’ve got your own” EP turns fifteen years old today.
I have fond memories of recording this mini-album / EP in an old nunnery in Toledo, Ohio with Jesse Edwards engineering, and my dear friend Jessica Bailiff playing drums and singing.
I kind of think of this as a lost Rivulets album. It’s one of the better things I’ve done, I think.
It features the live staple “waited for you” and I think it holds together pretty well.
Cover photo is by the always brilliant Laurent Orseau.
You can order the CD directly from me here: https://rivulets.bandcamp.com/album/youve-got-your-own
…or find it on streaming sites here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/rivulets/dUh8
Thank you for listening,
Nathan / Rivulets
