you’ve got your own turns 15

The “you’ve got your own” EP turns fifteen years old today.

I have fond memories of recording this mini-album / EP in an old nunnery in Toledo, Ohio with Jesse Edwards engineering, and my dear friend Jessica Bailiff playing drums and singing.

I kind of think of this as a lost Rivulets album. It’s one of the better things I’ve done, I think.

It features the live staple “waited for you” and I think it holds together pretty well.

Cover photo is by the always brilliant Laurent Orseau.

You can order the CD directly from me here: <a href="http://rivulets.bandcamp.com/album/youve-got-your-own">you've got your own by Rivulets</a> https://rivulets.bandcamp.com/album/youve-got-your-own

…or find it on streaming sites here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/rivulets/dUh8

Thank you for listening,

Nathan / Rivulets

