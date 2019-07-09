Stray Songs turns nine

Hello,

The ‘Stray Songs’ collection was released nine years ago today.

“The complete collection of Rivulets singles and compilation tracks 2000-2010. Compiles every single and compilation track released by Rivulets from 2000-2010. Includes rare, live and alternate studio versions of Rivulets songs and covers of Sparklehorse, Big Star, Palace Brothers, Codeine, Jandek and Remora songs.”

You can order it directly from me here: <a href="http://rivulets.bandcamp.com/album/stray-songs-2000-2010">Stray Songs: 2000-2010 by Rivulets</a> https://rivulets.bandcamp.com/album/stray-songs-2000-2010

…or find it on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. here: https://linktr.ee/rivulets

Thank you for listening,

Nathan / Rivulets