Stray Songs turns eight

‘Stray Songs’ was released eight years ago this month.

“The complete collection of Rivulets singles and compilation tracks 2000-2010. Compiling every single and compilation track released by Rivulets from 2000-2010. Includes rare, live and alternate studio versions of Rivulets songs and covers of Sparklehorse, Big Star, Palace Brothers, Codeine, Jandek and Remora songs.”

Get yours here: https://rivulets.bandcamp.com/album/stray-songs-2000-2010

The new Rivulets album is coming in 2018 on Talitres.