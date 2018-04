UPSETTER was released three years ago today.

“43 minutes of glacial ambience; composed by Nathan Amundson (Rivulets), and featuring Jessica Bailiff (Kranky), Chris Brokaw (Codeine), and Bob Weston (Shellac).”

If you don’t have it, you can get it directly from us, here: https://rivulets.bandcamp.com/album/upsetter

The new Rivulets album is coming in 2018.