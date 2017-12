Hey.

My favorite albums of 2017 that I heard were:

A Crow Looked at Me by Mount Eerie

Prisoner by Ryan Adams

Process by Sampha

Slowdive by Slowdive

(Reissue) Time Machines by Coil

…I’m sure there were other great albums but I did not hear them.

If you’re looking for holiday gifts, may I humbly suggest that Rivulets / NA T-shirts and vinyl LPs make great gifts:

https://rivulets.bandcamp.com/merch

Thank you and Happy Holidays,

Nathan / Rivulets